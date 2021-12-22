PROSSER — The Princess Theatre invites women ages 18 and older to audition for its upcoming production of “The Vagina Monologues.” The play has roles for 12-15 women; Director Kimberly A. Starr encourages BIPOC and transgender women to audition.
Auditions will take place on Sunday and Monday, January 2 and 3, 2022 on the main stage at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Avenue. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for auditionees to complete forms; auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Eve Ensler wrote “The Vagina Monologues” in 1996. The Princess will use a version published by Dramatists Play Service, Inc. Starr and Delfina Muratalla are the play producers.
Performance dates will be February 11, 12, 18, 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and February 13 at 2:30 p.m.
Scripts are available for a three-day checkout by contacting the director at kstarr@theprincesstheatre.net or 509-832-2233. Starr suggests that anyone planning to audition read the play in advance. She will ask auditionees to indicate which monologues they are interested in performing if they are cast.
All auditionees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
