The “Prom Thru the Ages” United Way fundraiser event has been rescheduled for Friday, April 22.
All current ticket holders will be transferred to the new event date, all purchased tickets will be eligible for a refund if chosen to do so.
This inaugural event, originally set for this weekend, will help support United Ways mission to end intergenerational poverty.
Sunnyside High School student and National winner of the “STUCK at PROM” Duct Tape scholarship contest Larissa Leon will be the special guest at the spring event.
The event includes a dinner, dance, and auction. The “Prom” starts at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center and concludes at 10 p.m. Tickets are available at www.uwcw.org for those 18 years old or older.
