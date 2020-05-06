SUNNYSIDE — Family owned Friend’s Flowers is expecting their peonies to bloom any day now, bringing with them splashes of color on the corner of Emerald Road and U.S. Grape Road.
Nick Friend, Jr. says his father Nick Friend, Sr. started the business of growing the perennials in 1975, making this their 45th year providing the fragrant blossoms.
Cutting the peonies is also a family effort. Friend’s siblings from Montana and Oregon make their yearly trek to Sunnyside during the three-week cutting season, even recruiting a brother-in-law to assist with the crop.
This year, Friend is uncertain about the sale of his crop as many of the florists have closed their doors and grocery stores have limited their wholesale flower purchasing.
“We will be doing drive-thru pick up sales. People who want to order will have to set a time and date, and we’ll deliver to their car. People have called us in the past and they’ll give us a call,” Friend stated.
Although the peonies happen to be short cropped this year – meaning not as many blooms – Friend conveyed they have a decent size to their heads and there will be quite a bit of color.
“We’ll be seeing more color in the field. Right now, we’ve got some yellow and some reds, some pinks, and corals. Next week, you’ll see more color,” Friend reported.
