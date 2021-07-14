PROSSER — The Historic Mercer invites the public to attend a nonpartisan Primary Candidates Forum on Monday, July 19 in the Mercer Building, 717 Sixth Street in downtown Prosser. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with light refreshments provided; the forum will commence at 6:15 p.m.
The purpose of this event is to introduce primary runoff candidates for Prosser Consolidated School District Director position 4: Mark J. Gunderson, Adrianna Miller, and Jason Rainer. The three candidates have been invited to participate in this forum so they may share their qualifications, experience, and approach to local education issues with voters. This is the only race on Prosser’s August 3 primary ballot.
The forum will be a structured event with a moderator, introductions specifically focused on the candidates’ relevant experience for the school board position, a set of questions for all the candidates, and a question-and-answer time at the end.
Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates.
