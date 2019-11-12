PROSSER — The months of painstaking collaborative development to create the annual city budget could close on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when Prosser City Finance Director Toni Yost makes her final budget recommendations to the City Council, who also serve as the city’s Budget Committee. The council-budget members will hear the overall budget and move to approve or reconsider and adjust for later approval.
The city’s 2020 $28 million total budget is nearly identical in size to the 2019 budget, according to Yost. The need to stay flat with spending is a result of the usual ups and downs in the cycle of city economics, she discussed.
Sales tax receipts were down with the closure of ShopKo, but 2020 looks promising with Harvest Foods projected to open up in the old ShopKo space mid-year coupled with the completion of the new high school and four various sized residential projects also slated for completion.
The city, like neighboring communities, will lose substantial transportation improvement funds due to the passage of Initiative 976 which caps car tabs at $30 per vehicle. For Prosser, approximately $100,000 of the proposed 2020 Transportation Benefit District budget is gone. The loss places the planned Margaret Street residential improvement project in limbo with half the budget lost to Initiative 976’s passage.
The 2020 budget includes savings in the reserve funds; includes Public Works maintenance projects such as the new backflow testing program rollout; and includes recruitment and hiring of a new city manager.
City residents will also see a 1.5% increase in sewer-water rates, if approved by the budget committee members on the 12th.
The outcome of the budget discussion-approval was not known as the dialogue coincided with the Sunnyside Sun’s press time.
