PROSSER — A quorum of two was all that was needed to discuss and approve small monthly raises for the members of the Prosser City Council. The increases go into effect Jan. 2020.
Former city council Marvin Ward and WSU retiree Bob Stevens were the quorum for the expeditious Council Salary Commission held on Monday, Aug. 19.
According to commission member, Toni Yost, also city Finance Director, the public meeting was held without comment.
The commission approved a $15 a month raise for council members to $325 a month. The mayor’s wage will remain the same at $725.
In new business on Tuesday, Aug. 20 the full council agreed to proceed with a city manager search before 2019 year is over, with the goal of having a new manager in place by 2020.
The City Manager position has been vacant since Dave Stockdale resigned after two years on the job. Prior to his resignation, he had served nearly two years in Prosser. He was hired by the community of Umatilla, Ore., shortly after his Prosser tenure.
The council made the decision to keep the search in-house, rather than contract it out.
