PROSSER — It’s logical after 15 years at the helm of any organization, some perspective and measurements are in order. This is exactly the task Prosser Economic Development Association (P-EDA) Executive Director Deb Heintz, and assistant, Taryn Baze, took on over the late summer months.
The result is a colorful, tamped down summary of the community’s economic development engine’s accomplishments.
In a sit-down discussion, Heintz walked a visitor through the report and shared the purely positive results.
The graph reveals an average of $11.6 million in construction starts from 2005 and a yearly construction start average of $23.8 million a year, from 2015 to today.
“Growth is really happening,” said Heintz.
P-EDA is the economic arm for the City of Prosser. The 501C3 operation is managed by Heintz, overseen by a private-public consortia of business representatives and employs a contract grant writer. Major funding partners are the City of Prosser, Port of Benton and Benton County.
P-EDA employs the three-legged stool economic development approach: business and talent development and placemaking.
In the area of business development, existing focus’ includes supporting the current grocery business while seeking additional types for the community. Another key project is responding to employer’s deep concerns for safety of their employees traveling State Route 221. This is the main road to many large agricultural businesses atop the Horse Heaven Hills south of Prosser.
When discussing talent, retention and recruitment development, P-EDA launched in 2012 a leadership component which invests in its community leaders with an 8-month long month class. The class is led by volunteers, the classes explore every sector of the community and finalize their commitment to learning with a significant community project
Placemaking is not a common term, but it’s every bit as essential as business and talent development.
Placemaking is the element which serves as the identifier of a community’s uniqueness. It helps lay goals and finds the strategies to support those goals.
An example of placemaking is the launch of the Historic Downtown Prosser Association.
During the application and launch period, P-EDA contributed to the process with information about the special qualities and uniqueness of Prosser.
These qualities become a part of the recruitment for potential employers, part of the identifiers which businesses can use to strategize their marketing or place in the business circle and within the community.
According to Heintz, the wayfinding signs, which have been constantly commended by experts in the downtown development field, as among the best, are another example of placemaking.
The last five years have been exceptional, according to Heintz, even surprisingly so, to her. While creating the graphic snapshot, she learned numbers were significantly higher in construction starts and that too many projects existed to be placed on one page — a first world, economic development organization problem.
