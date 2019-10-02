PROSSER — Kevin Lusk, long-time Prosser High School Principal has been placed on paid leave, according to Julie Hyatt, Prosser School District Executive Assistant and Human Resources Specialist. The cause of the leave and the duration of his absence were not disclosed.
“Regarding Kevin Lusk – yes, he is out on paid leave. Bryan Bailey has assumed the PHS principal responsibilities in Kevin’s absence. I don’t know when he will be returning,” Hyatt said.
Bailey is the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for the high school.
This paid leave is the second administration leave action for Lusk who has been at the helm of the high school for several decades. He was placed on a one-week paid leave in January 2012, by then Superintendent Ray Tolcacher. The cause of the leave seven years ago was related to his ex-wife, Linda Lusk’s presence at school sport events. The former Mrs. Lusk became a registered sex offender in 2011 following a long chain of events involving contact with underage boys.
