PROSSER — Kevin Lusk, tenured Prosser High School Principal continues on paid leave, according to Julie Hyatt, Prosser School District Executive Assistant and Human Resources Specialist. The cause of the leave and the duration of his absence, due to Washington State law on personnel actions, were not disclosed.
Bryan Bailey, PHS Vice-Principal continues on in the PHS principal duty role.
“About Mr. Lusk, we are not able to comment on ongoing personnel issues. Bryan Bailey is the point person at PHS for the time being,” Hyatt said.
Lusk who has been at the rudder of the high school for several decades, was placed on personnel leave in the past; a one-week paid leave in January 2012, following a complex issue related to ex-wife, former Mayor Linda Lusk’s legal woes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.