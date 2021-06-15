PROSSER — An array of speakers and storytellers will bring Juneteenth to life for residents at the new outdoor stage at Prosser’s branch of the Mid-Columbia Library.
Prosser Social Justice will host the celebration on Saturday, June 19 from noon to 1 p.m. and invites the public to attend.
Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Local speakers will include Maricela Sánchez, Rachel Mercer, Cliff Gamble, Blake Slonecker and others. Mikki Symonds will be the emcee.
Resource materials, including information about this area’s Black history, will be available.
PSJ's mission statement is “Creating community involvement and awareness to ensure a more equitable Prosser.”
For more information, please contact Mikki Symonds, 509-303-3893.
