RICHLAND — State Rep. Bill Jenkins (R-Prosser) will host an open house Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.
Jenkins said he will present a brief legislative update on the 2020 session. He will also be taking questions and discuss concerns with constituents from the 16th Legislative District.
