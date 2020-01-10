Alexandro Martinez of Prosser, 21, is being held in Benton County Jail charged with the death of his older brother Oscar Martinez, 25, of Grandview.
The older Martinez died of stab wounds at Prosser Memorial Health late Thursday night, according to Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
Prosser Police officers were dispatched to Prosser Memorial Hospital for a report of a male who had been stabbed in the hospital parking lot.
The incident had occurred at 835 Higdon Road, Space #29, and the injured male had been transported to the hospital by other persons, Hatcher’s report revealed.
Benton County Sheriff’s Officers were dispatched to the Higdon Road address and to Prosser Memorial Hospital.
When deputies arrived at the hospital, they were advised that the 25-year-old Martinez had died of his injuries, which appear to have been multiple stab wounds to his body.
Benton County deputies, Prosser and Grandview officers contacted an adult female and small child living at the Higdon Road address and found the incident had occurred at that location and the female and child were safe and uninjured.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to both locations and took over the investigation.
The younger Martinez was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for Murder second degree for the death of his older brother.
The incident is still under investigation.
