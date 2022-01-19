PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has announced COVID-19 testing restrictions at the primary care clinics and the Emergency Department (ED).
“We do not have the supplies to offer rapid tests anymore,” said Susan Miklas, Director of Laboratory Services at Prosser Memorial Health. If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and need to be seen by a healthcare provider you may call one of three primary care clinics located in Grandview, Prosser, and Benton City to make an appointment. “By appointment only, our clinics will offer a PCR send out test. Test results take 3-5 days.”
If you are exposed to COVID-19 and you are NOT up to date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, the CDC recommends you quarantine for at least five days. The date of your exposure is considered day zero. Day 1 is the first full day after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19. If you were exposed to COVID-19 and you are up to date on your COVID vaccinations, you do not need to stay home UNLESS you develop symptoms.
The public is now able to sign up and receive four free at-home COVID testing kits at www.covidtests.gov. The website says to allow 7-12 days for shipping.
During this surge please remember, the Emergency Department is for emergencies ONLY, such as: shortness of breath, chest pain, severe bleeding, sudden confusion, sudden weakness, the inability to use arms and legs, burns, seizures, the worst headache of your life, and trauma. Do not come to the ED for a COVID-19 test.
For more information, please call Prosser Memorial Health Chief Communications Officer Shannon Hitchcock at 509-786-6601 or email connect@prosserhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.