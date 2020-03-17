PROSSER – There is a time when limitations must be placed on incoming visitors to reduce the potential spread of disease – this is one of those times.
Prosser Memorial Health officials are asking patients to only bring one care partner with them when they visit.
Younger visitors or non-immediate family members might be allowed only if “deemed necessary” by the patient’s healthcare team.
Due to the prevalence of influenza in the community, and the Governor’s emergency declaration regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, administrators are asking all visitors, including family members, who have had a cough and fever within the past 48 hours, not to come into a PMH facility unless they are seeking medical care.
This will allow medical personnel to retain important protective equipment such as masks for staff providing direct care to patients.
If you are not seeking emergency care and plan to come in for treatment with these symptoms, please call ahead to the location prior to arrival.
