Prosser Memorial to break ground on new hospital complex

Prosser Memorial Health’s new hospital complex will be located on 33 acres north of Interstate 82. The USDA loan will offset much of the cost and the PMH Foundation will continue its capital campaign to raise $2 million for the new hospital project.

 Courtesy/Prosser Memorial Health

PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Washington State Department of Health (WADOH), and the City of Prosser, to move forward on the $112 million new hospital project and broke ground on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. The new hospital site is located on the northeast corner of North Gap Road and I-82.

Financing for this project was made possible with a $73.5 million guaranteed loan from the USDA, a $1 million USDA grant, $27 million in cash from Prosser Memorial Health, and $3 million from the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation. The hospital will not bring a levy or bond to taxpayers to help fund this project. All financing will come from the USDA loan, Prosser Memorial Health, and the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.

