PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Washington State Department of Health (WADOH), and the City of Prosser, to move forward on the $112 million new hospital project and broke ground on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. The new hospital site is located on the northeast corner of North Gap Road and I-82.
Financing for this project was made possible with a $73.5 million guaranteed loan from the USDA, a $1 million USDA grant, $27 million in cash from Prosser Memorial Health, and $3 million from the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation. The hospital will not bring a levy or bond to taxpayers to help fund this project. All financing will come from the USDA loan, Prosser Memorial Health, and the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.
The new hospital complex will be located on 33 acres north of Interstate 82. The USDA loan will offset much of the cost and Prosser Memorial Health Foundation will continue its capital campaign to raise $3 million for the new hospital project.
Some of the new hospital features will include more needed space, state-of-the-art surgical suites, an expanded cardiology department, new birthing suites, and all inpatient rooms will be private.
The current facility is aging, and the location leaves no room for expansion. Building a new hospital is both a more efficient and cost-effective option, according to a press release by Prosser Memorial Health.
To learn more about the new hospital, call Prosser Memorial Health Community Relations and Foundation Director Shannon Hitchcock at 509-786-6601.
Donations for the project are also being accepted online at www.prosserhealth.foundation
