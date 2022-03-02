Prosser Memorial to break ground on new hospital complex

PROSSER — Prosser Memorial Health has received approval from the USDA on a $57.5 million loan and will break ground on a new $78 million hospital complex in the spring. The USDA loan means the hospital will not bring a levy or bond to taxpayers to help fund this project. All financing will come from the USDA loan, Prosser Memorial Health, and the Prosser Memorial Health Foundation.
The new hospital complex will be located on 33 acres north of Interstate 82. The USDA loan will offset much of the cost and Prosser Memorial Health Foundation will continue its capital campaign to raise $2 million for the new hospital project.
This year, Prosser Memorial Health is celebrating 75 years of providing compassionate, high-quality care to its patients and the communities served. Prosser Memorial Health grew out of a need for the immediate availability of local medical care for veterans returning from World War II. In December 1947, Prosser Memorial Hospital opened. As the community has grown, so have the needs for more local, exceptional healthcare.
According to a release from Prosser Memorial Health, the current facility is aging, and the location leaves no room for expansion. Building a new hospital is both a more efficient and cost-effective option.
To learn more about the new hospital, call Prosser Memorial Health Community Relations and Foundation Director Shannon Hitchcock at 509-786-6601. Donations for the project are being accepted online at www.prosserhealth.foundation.
