PROSSER — A former Sunnyside Police Explorer, Antonio Bustamante, 24, recovering from a gunshot early Monday morning, Aug. 7. Bustamante, a Prosser police officer now for one year, and an unnamed partner, responded to an attempted burglary call at the Canyon Street apartments, off Anna Street.
City of Prosser released a statement just after 5 a.m., Monday morning reporting that two of its officers answered a call in the dense residential area of the small community, just after 1 a.m.
According to the release, “. . . shots were fired by the individual at the officer with one round striking the officer in the leg area.”
Details of the response and shooting scenario were amended early Monday afternoon. “Further investigation indicates an uninvolved tenant. . . apparently received several gunshot wounds, just as the officers arrived.”
The wounded officer was transported to Prosser Memorial Health with a non-life-threatening leg wound, and later released. The wounded tenant’s injuries were also described as “non-life threatening.”
Following the officer shooting, an interagency call went out for help in locating the suspect.
Residents of the southwest sister streets which abut the Canyon Drive apartments, found themselves waking up to a low flying Benton County Sheriff search and rescue helicopter, repeatedly, during a sweep of the area, beginning at 5 a.m.
Police and first responders from neighboring city, county and state agencies convened at Keene Riverview Elementary School on Park Avenue for strategic planning; the playground was utilized for the helicopter landing pad.
WSP and WS Department of Transportation officers cordoned off State Route 22 just above and bordering Market Street and Canyon Drive.
During the altercation’s early moments, an interagency SWAT team was deployed at the bottom of the Canyon Street apartments, calling for the suspect to come out. The SWAT team was replaced later in the morning by the Benton County Mobile Dispatch Unit.
According to the PD several suspects have been identified, but not apprehended.
This story was revised at 1:42 p.m.
