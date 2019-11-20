PROSSER — The City of Prosser has begun its recruitment process for a new City Manager. The process will follow an in-house search process using an on-line application.
The city manager position has been filled pro tem for the past 16 months, by three city staff, Yost, Steve Zetz, City Planner and Rachel Shaw, City Clerk. The management team was established after former manager David Stockdale, went on paid administrative leave and then resigned.
The recruitment ad is now listed on the City of Prosser website and City of Prosser Facebook page.
