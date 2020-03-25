PROSSER — Due to the spread of COVID-19, the manner in which public meeting are held is changing.
The Prosser School District Board of Directors plan to hold its regular board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020, via Zoom link only.
The meeting will not take place at the Prosser High School library. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The change of location is due to Governor Jay Inslee advising no gatherings of 10 or more people due to the threat of spreading COVID-19.
This video-conference board meeting will be accessible through telephone or computer, via a Zoom link.
Those school patrons wishing to participate in the board meeting by using telephone or computer, contact Julie Hyatt at Julie.hyatt@prosserschools.org to receive instructions for joining the meeting.
