PROSSER — After two years of building programs and steady membership growth, newlywed Shelly Pontin Sullivan is ready to spend time with her new husband Norm and her family.
Pontin is handing over the leadership reins to Deb Brumley, who was recently elected president of the Prosser Senior Citizens’ Group.
Pontin held the position for two years; she replaced senior advocate and past president Helen Carrell.
The diligent Prosser senior group is poised to continue Pontin Sullivan’s work of providing a welcoming space, diversity of programs resources and socializing for area seniors, promised Brumley, who will serve a two-years term.
The change in leadership will be effective Jan. 3, 2020.
Serving with Brumley will be Patti Whitney, vice president; and Pontin will serve as treasurer. The secretary position is open, Brumley noted.
The leadership team was recently restructured to add new positions to help with planning and outreach.
Brumley is a familiar Prosser face, a resident and volunteer since 2004. The fit to serve with her colleagues on the Prosser Senior board, seems a tailor-made one.
“I spent many a Wednesday morning sitting next to my late mother-in-law, Mary at the Prosser Community Center in heated bingo matches. The center was the centerpiece of her week,” she said of her interest in serving the center.
“Seniors in general are a forgotten member of most communities in capital decision making, not a part of structural budgets or strategic planning. While Prosser does a better job than any other community I have lived in, there is work to do. Our senior group wants to continue building collaboration with our community, opening our doors to all age activities and creating vitality, finding resources and ensuring we have a welcoming space for all,” Brumley remarked.
The senior group, according to Brumley, will be undergoing non-profit board training and she hopes to focus the group’s priorities on building the volunteer roster to support the large number of programs planned. Currently, the group is serving as Santa’s elves in the Letters to Santa activity, and will host a first time all city Chili Cook-Off in February, along with regular programming.
Brumley brings years of service to new role
Brumley has a long history serving her community. Since moving to the Prosser in 2004.
In 2004, she and husband James launched the first Prosser Veterans’ Day parade and helped expand the day’s activities. The couple tended the parade for a dozen years.
As a Prosser Economic Development grant writer, the Horse Heaven Vista received a six-figure upgrade, to include lights, electrical, restoration, and restrooms.
Brumley wrote the curriculum and lead the first Prosser Leadership class and was the media specialist with the volunteer group who successfully retained the Benton County Courthouse from moving in 2012. The group went on to win the Chamber Volunteer of the Year award.
As a volunteer State Medicaid driver, Brumley transports individuals to medical appointments, is secretary for the Prosser Senior group, serves as the Chair of the Benton County Aging and Long-Term Care Advisory Board.
She is former senior columnist and managing editor of the Prosser Record-Bulletin. In her “spare time” she teaches mornings for Yakima Valley College on their Toppenish campus and writes in the afternoons for the Sunnyside Sun newspaper.
She was elected to Prosser City Council and is just two classes from completing her PhD in Gerontology and Organizational Leadership.
She and James have five adult children, with spouses, eight grandchildren, two-greats and a grandson due in April of 2020.
