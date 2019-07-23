PROSSER — Roger Brooks, international expert on creating vibrant, prosperous communities made a key presentation recently in Sunnyside about community revitalization.
He spoke of the way to drive and infuse vitality into any community is both an open secret and a formula.
“Every community has the potential of becoming a thriving, sustainable and desirable place to live, invest in and visit.”
Brooks and staff spent a week recently secret shopping the City of Sunnyside, at the community’s request to assess and provide guidance for creating a plan.
From his assessment, the City of Prosser can take enormous pride in one of his key findings: Prosser’s wayfinding system is among the best he has ever seen.
Brooks noted in his two-hour presentation that wayfinding systems are the crux of a coordinated plan to welcome and inform both visitors and community member about events, destination spots and resources.
Wayfinding systems create ambiance, a sense of home, and the idea of stay awhile. These systems brand and identify communities by coordinated signage which also visibly celebrates something about the community’s heritage. In Prosser’s case, wine.
In minute 23 of his presentation, Brooks’ shows a photo of one of Prosser’s new wayfinding signs and said, “This is one of the best we have ever seen.” From an international expert who has assessed and revitalized more than 1,700 communities, Prosser’s new wayfinding system, which is underway with miles to go, is spotlighted as one of the best.
According to Steve Zetz Prosser’s City Planner, the new look and coordination of information signs is not a happy accident, rather it’s part of the city’s overall plan to excel in all areas of tourism and community growth.
Prosser has placed a handful of the new five-blade signs in strategic entry areas in Prosser using combined funding from the city, Prosser Economic Development and the Port of Benton.
Zetz said the city will continue with its planned installation “of approximately 10 more 5-blade signs throughout town.”
The next step in the strategic wayfinding strategy is to find funding for a more complex wayfinding piece.
According to Zetz, the city plans to reapply for Rural County Capital Funds (RCCF) to accomplish this next phase. The proposed piece would be sited near the I-82 and Wine Country Road entryways into Prosser.
The feature would multitask, with LED programmable signage, having the ability to change the message about upcoming events.
This key, welcoming wayfinding piece is lacking in the area of the highest commuter and guest entry area which sees according to Zetz, “...in the excess of 20,000 cars every day.”
To see Roger Brooks’ recent presentation to the city of Sunnyside on how to build a prosperous, energetic community and downtown, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1etLQFEnpA
