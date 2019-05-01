GRANGER — Although he’s been a commissioned officer since the age of 21, newly appointed Granger Police Chief Steve Araguz has been involved in law enforcement since the age of 14.
He started the journey to where he is now as a Sunnyside Police Explorer.
As soon as he could join the ranks of the reserve officers, he did so.
“I was kinda raised at Sunnyside PD,” Araguz joked.
He grew up in Grandview, though, and dropped out of school. But he chose to earn a GED so he could fulfill his goals of working in law enforcement.
Araguz’s first job as a commissioned officer was in Mabton under Chief Raul Almeida. He lateralled to Toppenish in 2006 and last year, joined the Granger Police Department as a lieutenant.
“I wanted a slower pace,” he said, noting Toppenish is a busy department.
He also recognized a couple years ago the need to continue his education. So, he signed up for University of Phoenix’s criminal justice degree program, having just this year completed the Associates of Applied Science degree.
Araguz isn’t stopping there, wanting to earn a Bachelor’s in public administration.
“I believe strongly in leadership,” said the community-minded chief.
That is also why he has been working diligently to make Granger’s Police Department more transparent, building trust in the community.
“It’s owed to them,” Araguz said.
That’s also what inspired him to establish an online presence via Facebook, giving the community a chance to see what officers are doing and the ability to interact with members of the department.
He acknowledges there has been a cloud of mistrust looming over the department in the past and has been working to improve the relationships between officers and community members, as well as city staff.
That trust has to be built internally, too, Araguz said.
It is easier to do now with many of the current officers having only joined the department in the past couple years. They are lateral transfers, he noted.
Araguz is seeing his efforts pay off as community members and officers develop relationships, residents report activity needing police attention and engage with those in the department.
“We have transformed — we’re a completely different police agency, now,” he said in closing.
