SUNNYSIDE — Two additional inmates that were previously housed in the Sunnyside jail, who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and subsequently transferred to Yakima County Department of Corrections, where one has tested positive and was released from custody today, according Director Ed Campbell from a statement.
The 48-year-old Sunnyside man, who has suffered from schizophrenia since he was a teenager, has also been in and out of city jail. His family fears that he doesn’t know what is going on and will be wandering the streets as he makes his way back to the area. The Sunnyside Police Department has been notified.
His family is worried he may come into direct contact with the public, putting anyone at risk for the virus. He was discharged from custody by the Yakima County Superior Court with health care and quarantine instructions following the guidelines and approval of the Yakima Health Department.
One of his sisters said she was notified by phone from a representative at Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health in Yakima and informed her they would not be able to pick him up.
“Knowing his background, knowing his illness and all that, he’s not going to quarantine and will be wandering the streets of Sunnyside and that’s what were afraid of!” the sister exclaimed.
