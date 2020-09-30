SPOKANE — A debate for the statewide position commissioner of public lands will be livestreamed Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. via The Spokesman Review: Northwest Passages-Live Events website.
The debate is the third in a series of six debates sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund and The Spokesman-Review.
The League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund will livestream the debate on its Facebook page.
