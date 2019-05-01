SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
April 17
Annette C. Stegeman, dob: 8/13/73; third degree theft.
Everett L. Selam, dob: 8/8/63; four charges of criminal trespass.
Jaime L. Rodelo, dob; 5/21/91; driving while license suspended. driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Monjonique A. Bible, dob; 12/14/92; driving while license suspended, third degree theft.
April 18
Ma Shani M. Olney, dob: 6/19/84; agency hold.
Jeffrey W. Naslund, dob: 3/9/60; three charges of criminal trespass.
Nemias N. Rios, dob: 6/30/91; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
Rafael Sanchez, dob: 3/13/93; third degree theft;
Everardo Sandoval-Guerrero, dob; 12/22/79; driving under the influence.
Female juvenile offender, 9/8/04; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
April 19
Martina M. Garza, dob: 5/22/89; driving while license suspended.
Rafael Jimenez, dob: 6/19/93; agency hold.
Jose Muratalla Romero, dob: 4/29/77; driving with no valid license without ID.
Alejandro Barragan-Rojas, dob: 8/23/84; driving without license suspended.
Carlos A. Perez, dob: 9/6/88: DOC contract-Sunnyside.
Miguel A. Aguilar, dob: 8/28/94; offender accountability act.
Cheyanne A. Slemp, dob: 7/28/96; third degree theft.
Jacob J. Solis, dob: 12/4/90; drug paraphernalia violation, possession of stolen property, make/have burglary tools.
Juan J. Garcia, dob: 4/1/79; offender accountability act, two agency holds.
April 20
Male juvenile offender, dob; 2/12/04; driving with no valid operator’s license without ID.
Daniel L. Figueroa, dob: 9/26/75; driving under influence.
Christopher A. Livingston, dob: 6/27/85; fourth degree domestic violence assault.
April 21
Oscar Avalos-Rodriguez, dob: 5/8/94; DOC contract- Sunnyside.
Paloma I. Carrillo, dob: 5/31/90; driving with licenses suspended, driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Noe Avalos, dob: 6?04/94; malicious mischief third degree domestic violence, fourth degree domestic violence assault.
April 22
Raul Magana, dob: 8/30/91; violation of domestic violence protection order.
Noel D. Moncivaiz Jr., dob: 5/11/85; fourth degree domestic violence assault, interfering with report of domestic violence, third degree malicious mischief- domestic violence.
April 23
Rafael Sanchez, dob; 3/13/93; knowingly make false statement, third degree theft.
Alonzo Solis III, dob: 6/21/86; driving while licenses suspended.
April 24
Catarino Mateo-Valdez, dob: 10/28/79; physical contact while intoxicated.
Sunnyside Police Department
4/23/2019, Theft-Vehicle A, Yrshire St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Theft, Sr 241 & E Edison Ave, Sun
4/23/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Custer Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/23/2019, Unwanted Guest, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Runaway Juv, W South Hill Rd;8G, Sunnys
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Vehicle Prowl, E Franklin Ave, Sunnyside,
4/23/2019, Vehicle Prowl, N 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hy; Sunny Sp
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Found Property, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Sunny
4/23/2019, Burglary, Federal Way, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
4/23/2019, Animal Problem, S 3Rd St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Code Enforce, S 6Th St; Fashion Corner,
4/23/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hy; Travel I
4/23/2019, Welfare Check, Cascade Way #90; Outside,
4/23/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/23/2019, Intoxication, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/23/2019, Theft, Bagley Dr,117, Sunnyside,
4/23/2019, Citizen Dispute, Sw Crescent Ave, Sunnyside
4/23/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
4/23/2019, Suicidal Person, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Alarm Business, S 7Th St; Garrison Law Off
4/23/2019, Suicidal Person, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/23/2019, Information, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/23/2019, Public Service, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/23/2019, Domestic, Linden Way, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Citizen Assist, W South Hill Rd; Bi-Mart;
4/23/2019, Unsecure Premis, S 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Riverside Ter, Sunnyside,
4/23/2019, Citizen Assist, E Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/23/2019, Citizen Assist, E Harrison Ave; 34 Village
4/23/2019, Traffic Hazard, Yakima Valley & Homer St,
4/23/2019, Dui, Yakima Valley Hwy & Maple
4/23/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd, Sunnyside
4/23/2019, Welfare Check, Picard Pl; Burger King, Su
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
4/23/2019, Animal Bite, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Trespassing, E Lincoln Ave; Goodwill, S
4/23/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/23/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/23/2019, Threats, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/23/2019, Agency Assist, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
4/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, 9Th And Yvh, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Alarm Resident C, Rescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/25/2019, Welfare Check, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
4/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/25/2019, Harassment, Cascade Way; 90, Sunnyside
4/25/2019, Citizen Assist, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
4/25/2019, Transport, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/25/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/25/2019, Citizen Assist, Gregory Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Domestic
Grandview Police Department
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hillcrest Rd & W 2Nd St
4/23/2019, Alarm Resident, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
4/23/2019, Fraud, S Euclid Rd; 84, Grandview
4/23/2019, Lost Property, N Euclid Rd; Grandview
4/23/2019, Animal Problem, E 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
4/23/2019, Information, Grandridge Rd; C1, Grandvi
4/23/2019, Noise Complaint, Sandy Ln & Hillcrest Rd, G
4/23/2019, Traffic Hazard, Vista Grande Way; Grandvie
4/23/2019, Theft, E Wine Country Rd; Safeway
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/23/2019, Domestic, E Wine Country Rd; Susies
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Meadowlark Dr,
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Meadowlark Dr,
4/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Elm St, Grandview, Wa
4/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Avenue H; Grandview,
4/24/2019, Found Property, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/24/2019, Animal Problem, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
4/24/2019, Suicidal Person, E Home Ave; C1, Selah, Wa
4/24/2019, Agency Assist, W Wine Country Rd; Grandvi
4/24/2019, Animal Problem, Avenue F, Grandview, Wa
4/24/2019, Fraud, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
4/24/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview School
4/24/2019, Citizen Dispute, N 4Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/24/2019, Missing Person, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
4/24/2019, Domestic, W 2Nd St; Pizza Hut, Grand
4/24/2019, Trespassing, Blk W Main St, Grandview,
4/24/2019, Found Property, E Wine Country Rd; Auto Ma
4/24/2019, Suspicious Circ, Larson St, Grandview, Wa
4/24/2019, Accident No Inj, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
4/24/2019, Trespassing, Avenue G, Grandview, Wa
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk W Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Way; Yakima Valley
4/25/2019, Traffic Stop, E Bonnieview Rd & N Birch
4/25/2019, Animal Problem, Stover Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country,
4/25/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Hillcrest Rd, Grandvie
4/25/2019, Animal Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/25/2019, Intoxication, W Wine Country Rd; Evergre
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
4/25/2019, Parking Problem, Blk Conestoga Wy, Grandvie
4/25/2019, Animal Problem, Avenue D, Grandview, Wa
4/25/2019, Drugs, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/25/2019, Citizen Assist, E Washington St, Grandview
4/25/2019, Parking Problem, W 2Nd St; Mcclure Elementa
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/25/2019, Agency Assist, Cedar St, Mabton, Wa
4/25/2019, Overdose, W 2Nd St; Compass High Sch
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Missouri St; Blessed Sacra
4/25/2019, Dui, Blk Wilson Hwy, Grandview,
4/26/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Blk E Wine Country Rd, Gra
4/26/19 A, Nimal Problem E, 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa C
4/26/2019, Parking Problem, Blk E 2Nd St, Grandview, W
4/26/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Harriet Thompson
4/26/2019, Prowler, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
4/26/2019, Citizen Assist, Fir St; Smith Elementary S
4/26/2019, Theft, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/26/2019, Dui, N Euclid Rd & Forsell Rd,
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd & Munson Ln,
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St; Grandview High S
4/26/2019, Welfare Check, Wilson Hwy, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 2Nd St; Grandview Middle
4/27/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Euclid Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Wanted Person, N Euclid Rd & Forsell Rd,
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Wallace Wy; Ameristar Stor
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ave E & W 4Th St, Grandvie
4/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, Ave E & W 2Nd St, Grandvie
4/27/2019, Theft, Munson Ln, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Nicka Rd; A, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Accident No Inj, Grandridge Rd, Grandview,
4/27/2019, Mal Mischief, Fir St; Church Of Christ,
4/27/2019, Mal Mischief, E Wine Country Rd; Oreilly
4/27/2019, Prowler, Division St, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Elm St, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Information, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/27/2019, Suicidal Person, Forsell Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/27/2019, Livestock Incid, Robinson Rd & Oie, Grandvi
4/27/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 5Th St, Grandview, W
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Larson St, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Dui, W Wine Country Rd & Viall
4/28/2019, Intoxication, W 5Th St & Division St, Gr
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Wine Country Rd, Grandvi
4/28/2019, Harassment, E Washington St #14; Easts
4/28/2019, Theft, Meadowlark Dr, Grandview,
4/28/2019, Mal Mischief, Division St; Shop; 1, Gran
4/28/2019, Utility Problem, Queen St, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Utility Problem, W 5Th St, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Grandridge Rd; B1, Grandvi
4/28/2019, Domestic, Hillcrest Rd; E2, Grandvie
4/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Cherry Ln, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Welfare Check, W 3Rd St, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Animal Problem, Elm St; 1/2A, Grandview, W
4/28/2019, Court Order Vio, Blk Division St, Grandview
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Hornby Rd & Stover Rd, Gra
4/28/2019, Accident No Inj, Division St & E 2Nd St, Gr
4/28/2019, Traffic Hazard, Blk W 2Nd St, Grandview, W
4/28/2019, Alarm Resident, Nicka Rd; B, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Warrant Service, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/29/2019, Dui, Grandridge Rd & W 2Nd St,
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandridge Rd; A Complex,
4/29/2019, Juvenile Probm, Blk Grandridge Rd, Grandvi
4/29/2019, Parking Problem, Blk W 4Th St; Alley, Grand
4/29/2019, Mal Mischief, W 2Nd St, Grandview, Wa
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
4/29/2019, Information, Carriage Ct; H41, Grandvie
4/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Conestoga Way, Grandview,
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Blk Pleasant Ave, Grandvie
4/29/2019, Animal Problem, Blk Division St, Grandview
4/29/2019, Accident No Inj, W 2Nd St & Ave E, Grandvie
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Ave J & W 2Nd St, Grandvie
4/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, N Elm St & E Wine Country
4/29/2019, Citizen Assist, W 2Nd St; Grandview Police
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 3Rd St; Across Street; Sou
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 5Th St & Grandridge Rd,
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, Concord Ave & W Concord Av
Granger Police Department
4/23/2019, Information, Bailey Ave; Granger School
4/23/2019, Information, Mentzer Ave; Granger High
4/23/2019, Drugs, Bailey Ave; Granger Middle
4/23/2019, Domestic, F Ave #A; U:32, Granger, W
4/23/2019, Accident Hitrun, Bailey Ave, Granger, Wa
4/23/2019, Mal Mischief, Dean Ave, Granger, Wa
4/23/2019, Mal Mischief, West Blvd N, Granger, Wa
4/24/2019, Runaway Juv, E 1St St, Granger, Wa
4/24/2019, Runaway Juv, Mark Ave, Granger, Wa
4/24/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W Hudson Rd, Granger, Wa
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E E St #26, Granger, Wa
4/25/2019, Agency Assist, Bailey Ave; The Granger
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Mentzer Ave E, Granger,
4/26/2019, Vehicle Prowl, F Ave #F, Granger, Wa
4/26/2019, Livestock Incid, Peterson Ave, Granger, Wa
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 2Nd St #F1, Granger, Wa
4/26/2019, Accident Unknow, Cherry Hill Rd; U:28, Gran
4/26/2019, Accident Unknow, E 3Rd St & Sr 223, Granger
4/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, Lincoln Ave, Toppenish, Wa
4/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Bailey Ave; Granger Travel
4/27/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave;, Granger, Wa
4/27/2019, Illegal Dumping, Bailey Ave; The Granger Pl
4/27/2019, Wanted Person, E B St & 4Th St, Granger,
4/27/2019, Wanted Person, Peterson Ave, Granger, Wa
4/28/2019, Missing Person, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/28/2019, Alarm Business, Bailey Ave;Roosevelt Eleme
4/28/2019, Mal Mischief, Sunnyside Ave, Granger, Wa
4/28/2019, Domestic, La Pierre Rd #9; Pheasanth
4/28/2019, Citizen Assist, E E St #40, Granger, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ave, Granger, Wa
4/29/2019, Animal Bite, Main St; Hisey Park; U:16,
4/29/2019, Domestic, Temby Ln, Granger, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Ave, Granger, Wa
Mabton Police Department
4/24/2019, Harassment, Washington St, Mabton,
4/25/2019, Wanted Person, Cedar St, Mabton,
4/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Jefferson St, Mabton,
4/26/2019, Code Enforce, 3Rd Ave, Mabton, Wa
4/27/2019, Livestock Incid, Robinson Rd At Oie, Grandvi
4/28/2019, Assault, B St, Mabton, Wa
4/28/2019, Traffic Stop, Main St; Mabton Mini
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Maple St, Mabton, Wa
Prosser Police Deparment
4/19/2019, Suspicious Vehicle, Wine Country Road And 7Th Street.
4/19/2019, Drug Complaint , 1000 Block Of 5Th Street.
4/19/2019, Officers Assisted, 800 Block Of Ford Street.
4/20/2019, Graffiti , 1400 Block Of Paterson Road.
4/20/2019, Welfare Check, Chardonnay Ave. And Merlot Drive.
4/20/2019, Non-Injury Vehicle Collision, 1400 Block Of Paterson Road.
4/20/2019, Firearm Injury , 12200 Block Of Griffin Road.
4/21/2019, Animal Complaint, 100 Block Of Columbia Street.
4/21/2019, Suspicious Person, 800 Block Of 6Th Street.
4/22/2019, Domestic Disturbance, 1000 Block Of Gum Street.
4/22/2019, Suspicious Person, 7Th Street And Stacy Ave.
4/22/2019, Auto Theft , 300 Block Of Merlot Drive.
4/22/2019, Noise Complaint , 1300 Block Of Grant Ave.
4/22/2019, Officer Assist , 900 Block Of Brown Street.
4/23/2019, Scam , 900 Block Of Myrtle Street.
4/23/2019, Burglary , 1500 Block Of Sheridan Ave.
4/23/2019, Disturbance, 1800 Block Of Wine Country Road.
4/23/2019, Traffic Stop , Gap Road And I 82
4/24/2019, Malicious Mischief, 400 Block Of 9Th Street.
4/24/2019, Burglary, 10 Block Of Merlot Drive.
4/24/2019, Routine Patrol , Prosser Ave. And 6Th Street
4/25/2019, Traffic Stop, 6Th Street And Spokane Ave.
4/25/2019, Burglary , 1200 Block Of Prosser Ave.
4/25/2019, Domestic Disturbance , 500 Block Of Cabernet Ct.
4/25/2019, Identity Theft, 700 Block Of Memorial Street.
4/25/2019, Traffic Stop , New Gate Drive And Old Inland Empire Hwy.
Prosser Police Department
4/25/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/25/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/25/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Saul Rd; U:36, Sunnyside,
4/25/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Otis Ave & S 7Th St, Sunny
4/25/2019, Abuse Neglect, S 11Th St; A9, Sunnyside,
4/25/2019, Mal Mischief, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Alarm Business, S 6Th St; Hapo Community C
4/25/2019, Harassment, Doolittle Ave; Kiwanis Par
4/25/2019, Alarm Business, Grant Ave; Sunnyside Libra
4/25/2019, Traffic Stop, North Ave & Mcclain Dr, Su
4/25/2019, Wanted Person, S 16Th St & Ida Belle Ln,
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/25/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E Allen Rd; C Speck Motors
4/25/2019, Harassment, W Lincoln Ave;Agitation St
4/25/2019, Agency Assist, Otis Ave; Prestige Care, S
4/25/2019, Theft, N 15Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Agency Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/25/2019, Welfare Check, S 6Th St; 11, Sunnyside, W
4/25/2019, Assault, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Theft, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/25/2019, Citizen Assist, E Lincoln Ave; Maverik, Su
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, S San Clemente Ave & Colum
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/26/2019, Theft, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
4/26/2019, Citizen Assist, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Dui, Yakima Valley Hwy; Mcdonal
4/26/2019, Citizen Assist, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, North Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Animal Problem, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/26/2019, Atmt To Locate, E Yakima Valley Hwy; 210 R
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, Van Belle Rd; Outlook Elem
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Wanted Person, E Edison Ave & Sr 241, Sun
4/26/2019, Court Order Ser, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Warrant Service, S 13Th St & E Ida Belle St
4/26/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/26/2019, Citizen Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/26/2019, Administrative, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/26/2019, Wanted Person, Outlook Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Animal Problem, S 16Th St & E Edison Ave,
4/26/2019, Fraud, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Citizen Assist, E Decatur Ave, Sunnyside,
4/26/2019, Mal Mischief, Kristen Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, Ayrshire St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Welfare Check, Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Transport, Division St; Bleyhl Commun
4/26/2019, Recovered Juv, E Harrison Ave & S 15Th St
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Runaway Juv, Grant Ave & S 16Th St, Sun
4/26/2019, Alarm Resident, S 7Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/26/2019, Trespassing, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/26/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S 7Th St; Garrison Law Off
4/26/2019, Traffic Stop, Saul Rd & E Ida Belle St,
4/26/2019, Dui, S 6Th St & E Lincoln Ave,
4/26/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Colim
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, E I 82; Mp66 E, Sunnyside,
4/27/2019, Traffic Offense, E North Ave; Sunnyside Chr
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St #D1; U:16, Sunnys
4/27/2019, Dui, S 1St St; Portside Conoco,
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Merrick Ave; Blk, Sunnysid
4/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S 11Th St & Blaine Ave, Su
4/27/2019, Parking Problem, Picard Pl; Quality Inn, Su
4/27/2019, Accident Hitrun, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
4/27/2019, Parking Problem, Villareal Dr, Sunnyside, W
4/27/2019, Parking Problem, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, E Kearney Ave, Sunnyside,
4/27/2019, Mal Mischief, Irving Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, S 13Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Animal Problem, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Parking Problem, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Accident Hitrun, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/27/2019, Animal Problem, W Nicolai Ave & W Madison
4/27/2019, Animal Problem, S 14Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Traffic Stop, E Lincoln Ave; Park N Pak,
4/27/2019, Runaway Juv, E Harrison Ave; Village Sq
4/27/2019, Theft, Rouse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Parking Problem, Rouse Rd; Blk, Sunnyside,
4/27/2019, Transport, Tacoma Ave; Sunnyside Comm
4/27/2019, Animal Problem, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, Barnes Ct, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Accident Injury, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Sunny
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hy; Fiesta F
4/27/2019, Alarm Resident, Newhouse Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/27/2019, Alarm Business, E Warehouse Ave, Sunnyside
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hy; Ace Ha
4/27/2019, Citizen Assist, S 6Th St; El Mejor Taquito
4/27/2019, Atmt To Locate, S 9Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Alarm Business, W South Hill Rd; Ych Hops,
4/27/2019, Transport, E Wine Country Rd; Bleyhl
4/27/2019, Traffic Hazard, N 16Th St & Yakima Valley,
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Yakima Valley Hwy; El Va
4/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; El Valle
4/27/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
4/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/27/2019, Fraud, Yakima Valley Hy; Fiesta F
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Picard Pl; Burger King, Su
4/27/2019, Runaway Juv, S 11Th St; 1, Sunnyside, W
4/27/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hwy #A; Pizz
4/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
4/28/2019, Weapon Offense, E Edison Ave; Egleys Sport
4/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Yakima Valley Hy; La Fogat
4/28/2019, Runaway Juv, Mcclain Dr; D, Sunnyside,
4/28/2019, Citizen Assist, S 10Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/28/2019, Citizen Assist, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
4/28/2019, Dui, I 82 Off-Ramp Eb Exit 69;
4/28/2019, Abandoned Vehic, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/28/2019, Domestic, Cascade Way #81, Sunnyside
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Parkland Dr #122, Sunnysid
4/28/2019, Threats, S 1St St; South Hill Park,
4/28/2019, Theft, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/28/2019, Accident No Inj, S 1St St & W South Hill Rd
4/28/2019, Agency Assist, Beckner Alley, Sunnyside,
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Chestnut Ave & Woods Rd, S
4/28/2019, Recovrd Stolen, Morgan Rd; Bills Towing &
4/28/2019, Dui, Bountiful Ave, Sunnyside,
4/28/2019, Theft, W South Hill Rd; 17, Sunny
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Riverside Ave, Sunnyside
4/28/2019, Unwanted Guest, Orchard Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Orchard Dr, Sunnyside, Wa
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Dungeon Boxi
4/28/2019, Fraud, Yakima Valley Hy; Hiway Fr
4/28/2019, Dui, E Edison Ave; Post Office
4/28/2019, Accident Hitrun, Parkland Dr #163, Sunnysid
4/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Yakima Valley Hy; 4 Dark H
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, W South Hill Rd #2H, Sunny
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grant Ave & S 7Th St, Sunn
4/29/2019, Mal Mischief, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/29/2019, Animal Noise, W Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, N 16Th St & North Ave, Sun
4/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Kentu
4/29/2019, Missing Person, S 8Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Warrant Service, N 4Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Transport, E Yakima Valley Hwy; Immed
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
4/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Wheeler Ave, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St; Safeway, Sunnysi
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Edison Ave; Sunnyside Hi
4/29/2019, Assault, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Juvenile Probm, S 11Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Warrant Service, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/29/2019, Welfare Check, W Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunny
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, S 16Th St; Harrison Middle
4/29/2019, Theft, Mcclain Dr #F1, Sunnyside,
4/29/2019, Animal Problem, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/29/2019, Citizen Assist, S San Clemente Ave, Sunnys
4/29/2019, Theft, Sheller Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Citizen Dispute, S 13Th St & Roosevelt Ct,
4/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, E Yakima Valley Hwy & E Li
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley & E Lincoln
4/29/2019, Alarm Business, Yakima Valley Hwy; Kfc, Su
4/29/2019, Traffic Stop, North Ave & N 6Th St, Sunn
4/29/2019, Trespassing, S 6Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Homer St; Sunnyside Police
4/29/2019, Mal Mischief, E Lincoln Ave; Walmart, Su
4/29/2019, Transport, N Front St; Yakima County
4/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, Midvale Rd; Rdo Equipment,
4/29/2019, Animal Problem, Taylor St, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Domestic, I82 Hwy W, Zillah, Wa
4/29/2019, Alarm Business, E Lincoln Ave; El Charrito
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 6Th St; St Joseph Church
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 1St St & Olive Ave, Sunn
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Custer Ave; Post Office
4/29/2019, Alarm Business, Allen Rd; Astria Health, S
4/30/2019, Trespassing, Waneta Rd; Outpost, Sunnys
4/30/2019, Vehicle Prowl, Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, W
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, S 12Th St, Sunnyside, Wa
Yakima County Sheriff
4/23/2019, Alarm Business , Konnowac Pass Rd, Wapato,
4/23/2019, Recovrd Stolen , Emerald Rd; U:16, Sunnysid
4/23/2019, Alarm Resident, Yakima Valley Hwy, Zillah,
04/23/19 , Fraud , W Sunnyside Rd & Yakima Va
04/24/19 , Suspicious Circ , Morse Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Traffic Hazard Y, Akima Valley Hwy, Wapato, C
4/25/2019, Information, Township Rd & Glade Rd, Ma
4/25/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
4/25/2019, Livestock Incid, Cemetery Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Burglary, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
4/25/2019, Court Order Vio, N Granger Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/25/2019, Traffic Hazard, W Sunnyside Rd; U:12, Outl
4/25/2019, Theft, W Woodin Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, E Zillah Dr, Zillah, Wa
4/25/2019, Livestock Incid, Van Belle Rd & Dekker Rd,
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/25/2019, Domestic, Ogle Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/25/2019, Traffic Stop, Sr 22 & I 82, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Charvet Rd & Hornby Rd, Gr
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, Cheyne Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Fraud, Donald Wapato Rd, Wapato,
4/26/2019, Alarm Resident, Washout Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside,
4/26/2019, Welfare Check, E Euclid Rd, Mabton, Wa
4/26/2019, Burglary, 1St St, Buena, Wa
4/26/2019, Welfare Check, Outlook Rd, Outlook, Wa
4/26/2019, Livestock Incid, W Woodin Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Buena Loop Rd, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, Highland Dr; Triumph Treat
4/26/2019, Traffic Offense, E Allen Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, E I 82; Mp40 E, Wapato, Wa
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Alexander Rd; Trinity Bapt
4/28/2019, Livestock Incid Y, Akima Valley Hy; Snokist C
4/28/2019, Missing Person, Scoon Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/28/2019, Death Invest, Thorp Rd, Moxee, Wa
4/28/2019, Agency Assist, Hornby Rd & Stover Rd, Gra
4/28/2019, Welfare Check, Thorp Rd; U:58, Wapato, Wa
4/28/2019, Burglary, Charvet Rd, Grandview, Wa
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Centennial Dr & Schooley
4/28/2019, Noise Complaint, Beam Rd, Granger, Wa
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, Yakima Valley Hwy, Granger
4/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Independence Rd, Sunnyside
4/29/2019, Burglary, Grandview Pavement Rd, Gra
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, Jackson St, Mabton, Wa
4/29/2019, Illegal Dumping, Charvet Rd & Grey Rd, Gran
4/29/2019, Traffic Hazard, Emerald Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Animal Problem, Yakima Valley Hwy, Wapato,
4/29/2019, Welfare Check, Olmstead Rd ; Not This Loc
4/29/2019, Alarm Resident, Webster Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/29/2019, Mal Mischief, Bishop Rd, Sunnyside, Wa
4/30/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Van Belle Rd, Sunnyside, W
Wapato Police Department
4/23/19 M, Mal Mischief , Donald Rd #21, Wapato, Wa Cw
4/23/2019, Vehicle Prowl, S Camas Ave; Wapato Irriga
4/23/2019, Alarm Resident, N Wasco Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/23/2019, Theft-Vehicle, N Lincoln Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/23/2019, Theft, W 6Th St; 1, Wapato, Wa
4/23/2019, Suspicious Circ, N Track Rd; El Noa Noa, Wa
4/23/2019, Domestic, W 2Nd St; U:12, Wapato, Wa
4/23/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
4/23/2019, Information, Donald Rd, Wapato, Wa
4/23/2019, Burglary, Home Acres Rd, Wapato, Wa
4/25/2019, Theft-Vehicle, E 3Rd St & S Wapato Ave, W
4/25/2019, Burglary, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/25/2019, Theft-Vehicle, W 3Rd St; Merritt Funeral
4/25/2019, Weapon Offense, N Track Rd & Egan Rd, Wapa
4/25/2019, Domestic, D Onald Rd;11, Wapato, Wa
4/25/2019, Mal Mischief, S Wapato Ave; Compadres Sp
4/25/2019, Assault, W 1St St & S Wapato Ave, W
4/25/2019, Welfare Check, S Wasco Ave; Bldg Test, Wa
4/26/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
4/26/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
4/26/2019, Animal Bite, S Satus Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/26/2019, Welfare Check, S Wasco Ave #17, Wapato, W
4/26/2019, Welfare Check, W 1St St; International Ma
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, 1 St St, Buena, Wa
4/26/2019, Information, N Frontage Rd; Valicoff Fr
4/26/2019, Information, W 1St St; Wapato Gifts; U:
4/26/2019, Accident No Inj, W 1St St; Wapato Car Wash,
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, Big Wolf, Wapato, Wa
4/27/2019, Burglary, N Ahtanum Ave, Wapato, Wa
4/27/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Roadrunner Deli,
4/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, W 1St St; Xpress Mart, Wap
4/27/2019, Welfare Check, E 2Nd St; Noahs Ark, Wapat
4/27/2019, Domestic, W 1St St; Les Schwab Tire
4/27/2019, Lewd Conduct, W 2Nd St & S Yakima Ave, W
4/27/2019, Information, S Wapato Ave; Dairy Queen,
4/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Wasco Ave #18, Wapato, W
4/28/2019, Parking Problem, W 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
4/28/2019, Theft-Vehicle, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
4/28/2019, Suspicious Circ, W Wapato Rd; Da Store, Wap
4/28/2019, Welfare Check, Tinys Bar, Wapato, Wa
4/29/2019, Animal Problem, N Ahtanum Ave; Emerald Cir
4/29/2019, Domestic, S Simcoe Ave; Wapato Polic
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, W Wapato Rd; Wolf Den Rest
4/29/2019, Theft, W 1St St; Dollar Store, Wa
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, E Wapato Rd, Wapato, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St, Wapato, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, E 5Th St, Wapato, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 6Th St, Wapato, Wa
4/29/2019, Suspicious Circ, S Wasco Ave; Pace Alternat
4/29/2019, Fire Trash Garb, W 1St St; Blk, Wapato, Wa
4/30/2019, Suspicious Circ, W 1St St; Anytime Fitness,
4/30/2019, Agency Assist, S Wapato Ave, Wapato, Wa
Zillah Police Department
4/23/2019, Agency Assist, N Fir St, Toppenish, Wa
4/24/2019, Emr Medic, 2Nd Ave #11; Maranatha Mob
4/24/2019, Agency Assist, Adams Ave, Toppenish, Wa
4/24/2019, Agency Assist, Linden St, Toppenish, Wa
4/24/2019, Juvenile Probm, W Northstone Pkwy;
4/25/2019, Suspicious Circ, Cheyne Rd, Zillah,
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, N Stevens Rd & S Track Rd,
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, N H St; Toppenish, Wa
4/26/2019, Theft, Glenwood Dr, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Theft, Birch St, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Assault Weapon, 3Rd Ave; 1, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Domestic, Ann St, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Accident No Inj, Miles Dr, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Court Order Vio, Cooper Ln, Zillah, Wa
4/26/2019, Agency Assist, Lincoln Ave, Toppenish,
4/27/2019, Animal Problem, Linda St; Santanas Records
4/27/2019, Unwanted Guest, 1St Ave; Stonehenge Tavern
4/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Northstone Pkwy, Zillah, W
4/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Maple Way, Zillah, Wa
4/27/2019, Abandoned Vehic, Maple Way, Zillah, Wa
4/27/2019, Intoxication, 1St Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/28/2019, Unwanted Guest, S Beech St, Toppenish, Wa
4/28/2019, Agency Assist, S Division St & W 2Nd Ave,
4/28/2019, Agency Assist, W 1St Ave; Toppenish Polic
4/28/2019, Animal Problem, Blk 2Nd Ave, Zillah, Wa
4/28/2019, Domestic, Makayla Way, Zillah, Wa
4/28/2019, Agency Assist, Ellensburg Ave #F1, Toppen
4/29/2019, Agency Assist, I82 Hwy W, Zillah,
