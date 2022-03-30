The City of Sunnyside Public Works Department is planning a water system flushing.
The city-wide flushing will be April 19 from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 20 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., April. 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It is needed to flush out iron and manganese deposits, which are the cause of water that appears “rusty.” It is also a way to test hydrant flows.
Residents may see temporary discoloration in their water. The city urges community members to minimize water usage and run household plumbing for 10 minutes each morning to eliminate any deposits that may be in household plumbing.
For further information, contact the Public Works office at 509-837-5206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.