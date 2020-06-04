GRANDVIEW — 27-year-old Alex Ruiz is organizing a dialogue to implement change within the Latino community while protesting on behalf of George Floyd, who was killed last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he pleaded for his life, will take place Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m., on the Lower Valley Pathway next to the intersection of Wine Country Road and Wallace Way.
“We have to ask ourselves why aren’t there more black people in our community? Is it because they don’t exist or is it because they feel completely unwelcome,” Ruiz voiced the question out loud and on social media for all to hear and join in.
“We want to let black people know that they are safe in the city of Grandview and can find solidarity within the Latino community,” he added.
The Grandview native said he is trying to break open a discussion about racism amongst community members and educators and would like parents to realize they need to teach their kids about this important issue.
“Or else we just contribute to the ignorance — and there’s plenty of ignorance. To say that the lower valley is not racist is crazy,” Ruiz communicated as he hopes the march through town will create an awareness about the need not to remain silent any longer.
He believes its finally time to speak out about racism and he’s ready to take part in making a positive change which begins on Saturday.
“Why have rural towns been silent? Is it because they’re uncomfortable with talking about racism or they don’t want to speak on it? You have to be okay with the uncomfortable,” Ruiz acknowledged. “If we want change in the world. You have to change your community first and you must have these discussions.”
