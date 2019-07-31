SUNNYSIDE – Local business owner Silvia Ramos, in a statement given to the Sunnyside Sun last week, withdrew formally from the Sunnyside City Council Position 5 race.
The council race was one she had hoped to win in order to be elected mayor by her peers. That pursuit changed after a recent discussion with her children.
According to Ramos’ statement, “I appreciate everyone voting for me. I really had to listen to my kids, and I’ve had a change of heart. My kids are my priority.”
She also noted she had contacted the Yakima County Elections office and was told it was too late to have her name removed from the ballot.
Ramos’ decision to not pursue the position narrows the field from three candidates to two for council seat, position 5, leaving Mike Farmer and Julia Hart as contenders.
