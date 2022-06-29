Reading bus tour stops in Grandview

GRANDVIEW — Save the Children’s 100 days of Reading campaign bus tour made a stop at the Grandview Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 22.
Grandview marked the first stop for this year’s bus tour within Washington state. The bus tour aims to help kids in need across the country in preparing for the upcoming school year by distributing school supplies, educational materials, and personal care products.
Supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, backpacks, and books were distributed with books coming in either Spanish, or English. Activity booths were also stationed around the fairgrounds. These activities ranged from creating your own adventure journals, to dancing along with Paw Patrol.
The campaign aims to give children fun ways to keep reading and learning over the summer, while also helping provide support and resources to kids in rural America most impacted by inequality.
For more information you can visit SavetheChildren.org/read
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.