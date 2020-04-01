U.S. Marshall Gavin Duffy confirmed on Friday, March 27 around noon, the last inmate of six who initially eluded police, Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima held on a U.S. Marshall Hold, is in custody.
Castaneda-Sandoval’s escape charge and bail have yet to be filed in the Yakima Jail Roster as of 3 p.m. The fugitive’s recapture concluded the manhunt for the six inmates from the Monday, March 23, jail break.
“We are glad to have these fugitives back in custody. It has been a long week,” Duffy exclaims. “We’d also like to recognize our partner agencies who did a lot of the hard work, the YSO, Yakama Nation Tribal Police, Yakima Police Department and the Department of Corrections.”
As of 2 p.m. March 25, Tyrone Adam Mulvaney was listed in the Yakima County jail roster as being back behind bars with a first-degree escape charge with a $100,000 bond.
According to jail records, Mulvaney of Moses Lake was being held on obstruction of law enforcement and set to be released on April 3.
As of Thursday, March 26, two more inmates have been recovered. Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, Neftali Serrano, Andrew Derrick Wolfley are back in police custody.
Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima found guilty of driving while license was suspended, reckless driving, possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and drug paraphernalia, now with an added second-degree escape charge with a bond of $100,000.
Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima held on possession of controlled substance, second degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and violation of protection order on a $75,000 bond. He now has second-degree escape charge with a bond of $150,000.
Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap held on third degree assault, attempting to elude, theft of a motor vehicle, identity theft, and possession of stolen property. The charge resulted in a $50,000 bond and he was held for another agency on a $40,075 bond. His additional charge of escape in the second-degree results in a $100,000 bond.
As of 10 a.m. March 27, court records show that Michael Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake is back in custody and has an escape in the second-degree charge on a $100,000 bond. Chavez-Amezcua was originally held on possession of controlled substance (found guilty) and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also held for another agency on a $10,000 bond.
RECAPTURED FUGITIVES
Miguel Angel Guerrero Aguilar of Toppenish originally held on driving with a suspended license ($50,000 bond), second-degree theft ($50,000 bond), forgery ($50,000 bond), and possession of a controlled substance ($50,000 bond).
Jairo Ricardo Cardenas of Sunnyside originally held on residential burglary ($10,000 bond).
Scott Fidencio Lopez of Wapato originally held on unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree ($30,000 bond).
Gabriel Emilio Mascarenas a transient man originally held on malicious mischief ($10,000 bond) and assault in the third degree ($10,000 bond).
Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff of Yakima originally held on possession of a stolen vehicle ($30,000 bond).
Eleuterio Prieto, Jr. a transient man near the Outlook area originally held on owning/training/attending animal fights ($10,000 bond).
The eight inmates all now have additional charges of escape with an added bond of $25,000.
