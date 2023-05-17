Recycle leftover paint in Grandview

GRANDVIEW — Grandview will be hosting a free paint drop-off event on Saturday, May 20. Households and businesses can safely and easily drop off unused paint for recycling.
Households may bring any amount of paint, stain or varnish.
Paints accepted will be Unwanted house paints and primers (latex or oil-based); stains; deck and concrete sealers; and clear finishes (varnish and shellac). Paint must be in sealed, original containers with the original manufacturer’s label.
This drop-off is open to all Washington households and businesses. The drop-off is provided by PaintCare, a nonprofit stewardship organization responsible for paint recycling programs in Washington, nine other states, and the District of Columbia.
The paint drop-off will be located at 603 North Willoughby Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
