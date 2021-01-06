SUNNYSIDE — Without a question, the COVID-19 pandemic is the top story of 2020 with its bevy of state “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” orders effecting closure small businesses, schools and all related activities – even family gatherings – with all but essential workers allowed to continue working, and many of those remotely.
Great things happened in the first two months of the year throughout the valley, but by March, Governor Jay Inslee began by closing school, followed by business closures with state Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders put in place rapidly.
Employers and employees struggled to work from home and to restrict travel, while learning to social distance, wear masks and increase hand washing – all in an attempt to avoid becoming infected and spreading of the highly contagious, often deadly disease.
Even as COVID-19 change lives, there were residents who immediately stepped forward to bear the brunt of the efforts to keep people safe – healthcare workers and food service workers, farm laborers, truckers and members of the military.
One thing was constant; Yakima Valley communities heavily relies on its “essential workers” didn’t stop even as the country began to see spikes in unemployment and long lines at area food banks which went from serving an average of 180 families a week to more than 350 by end of summer.
Food insecurity not only affected families, but effected food pantries, however, through the generosity of community members and non-profit organizations, local agencies, like the Washington Beef Community United Against Hunger, and Washington Dairy Farmers, strived to supply weekly and monthly food distributions.
Sunnyside Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Food Bank struggled to stay open to serve families while adapting to the new social distancing rules. The St. Joseph’s eventually closed because of its limited space, while the Food Pantry had space enough to spread out and devised a drive-thru method with no contact to pantry users.
Second Harvest began as early as April began mobilizing its first food distribution at the Harrison Middle School serving 500 families. The volunteers included students and staff as well as the Washington Army National Guard on hand to help with loading the boxes into family cars.
As the year wore on, the lines for drive-thru food delivery lines got longer and unwieldy, the sites moved from school parking lots to area parks, eventually being staged at SunnyView Park on the Yakima Valley Highway with often more than 600 cars stretching out waiting for a box of staple food items.
The state Army National Guard volunteers continued through the summer to help at plethora of food distributions, they also became active in COVID-19 testing as it became available in the Yakima County and in the lower valley, specifically.
During December, the National Guard volunteered daily for COVID-19 testing site at South Hill Park. And as the vaccines became available in the county.
The local men and women in the Guard made it their mission to take part in getting both food and tests to the community.
