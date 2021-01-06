Reflections of 2020: Essential workers on the front line of food production

SUNNYSIDE — The one thing that was a constant in Yakima Valley communities during the shutdown is that everyone relied heavily on their “essential workers” – a work that doesn’t stop.
Agricultural workers are considered essential workers per the Governor Jay Inslee’s order to stay home stay health issued in March 23.
According to employees at Washington Beef, a second co-worker had tested positive for COVID-19 and was last in the meat processing facility working their split-shift schedule on Saturday, March 28.
They were informed of the second victim by a company memorandum posted Friday, April 3, as the employees began their shift at the Elmwood Road facility.
The memo read: “Last night, we also learned that a fabrication team member on table three has tested positive for coronavirus. This team member has not been hospitalized and will be recovering at home for at least 14 days. In order to protect employee privacy, no additional details can be provided.”
Following the Sunnyside Sun article which was posted online entitled, “Toppenish Agri Beef employees seek answers in COVID-19 death” on Friday, March 27, concerned workers had gone to get tested of their own volition after exhibiting virus symptoms – cough, shortness of breath and fever.
As a result of a limited availability of testing kits, only those experiencing acute symptoms were eligible for the exam.
“They jammed a big old Q-Tip up your nose and twisted it into the back of your brain,” the AB employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “It was a little scary. I thought I had it!”
Even without the governor’s say-so, farmers and their labors would have continued their work, often on a 24-7 basis because “cows have got to be milked.”
Animals needed caring, crops were planted and tended.
Sharing the story of life on the farm was Kristyn Mensonides of Mensonides Dairy, noting, “For the 1000-acre dairy complete with nearly 12,000 cows – 5,200 of which are milking cows – cow comfort is of the utmost importance.”
Hop field workers commenced with spring farm work, farmers began the yearly planting of corn, and other row crops, proving that life moves on regardless of the COVID-19 threat.
“It’s a process that takes months of planning,” noted third generation farmer Halley Newhouse. She and her husband Devon operate the South Emerald Road growing acres of hops as well as wine grapes, apple, and cherry trees.
Andrew Morales, co-owner, and Director of Operations of Northwest Carriers (NWC) trucking company in Grandview realized the tremendous responsibility they have had during these times where grocery stores are seeing an increase demand of supplies.
“There’s always a good day, there’s always a bad day, but ever since the virus, there’s been a lot more hauling than usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.