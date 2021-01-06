SUNNYSIDE — As we look back on the past year, we focus on the stories that illustrate the resilience of this community. And it was not easy – with closures of everything but essential services – still in every crisis there are bright glimmers of hope, courage, and faith is a brighter tomorrow.
So, while school closures had districts scrambling to keep adapt to educating students at a safe distance, area high school seniors worried about graduation and what that might look like.
When faced with what looked like, the cancellation of all graduations due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, ideas began generating. By the time graduation dates drew near, administrators and student and families were eager to celebrate the graduates next milestone.
Valley graduates uncover silver lining
SUNNYSIDE (May 27) — The 2020 graduation is sure to be one to remember for generations to come as it looks unlike its predecessors as Sunnyside School District announces a processional following Washington State Department of Health guidelines.
Senior class president Jennifer Mendez, 18, responded to the graduation announcement on behalf of the 2020 class, “We’re glad that we’re having an actual ceremony. We’re kind of bummed how the year turned out in the end, but we know the school tried the best with what they could.”
SHS Assistant Principal Dave Martinez added, “We take a lot of pride in our graduation. This is the best we can give and we’re going to do it the Grizzly way. It’s such an amazing group this year.”
The ceremony commenced in a drive-thru fashion, allowing the graduates to drive with their family to the Clem Senn field.
A prospective Psychology Major at the University of Washington, Mendez also makes mention of how due to the restrictions, this event will be memorable. “I bet we’ll be the only class that will do this, hopefully!”
LOWER VALLEY (June 17) — Grandview, Granger, and Zillah High Schools said farewell to their seniors by unconventional though necessary means via virtual graduation and parades to maintain social distancing guidelines.
How they celebrated
Grandview High School released a pre-recorded graduation video complete with speeches from Principal Kim Casey, Class Speaker Ryan Harvey – GHS social studies teacher – Salutatorian Christin Alvarez, Valedictorian Rocco Parrish, and Superintendent Henry Strom.
In Alvarez’s speech, she mentions how distinguished the Class of 2020 is due to the students’ hardships and challenges they’ve endured due to being born near the 9/11 terror attacks, Great Recession, and now, a pandemic. She reassured the class, “We find the glory in our obstacles,” a reference to French poet Moliere.
On the evening of June 12, Granger celebrated with a parade and a flower ceremony. Principal Michael Carlson stated “One of their traditions is to give the class flower to someone who helped them graduate. They continued that this year with the rose as their class flower.”
So continued the ceremonies in from Granger to Zillah.
Granger High School’s virtual graduation presented their 91 seniors in their cap and gowns, walking across the indoor stage followed by speeches from Salutatorian Reesah Garza and Valedictorian Israel Betancourt. The students and school staff devised a diploma distribution plan that was filmed for families to watch and a car parade.
Mabton High School began their amended graduation celebration as Valedictorian Jesus Mata released his speech on the Mabton School District’s social media page on Friday, June 12, and the page continued to deliver speeches every Friday until a drive-thru ceremony held in August.
Zillah High School worked diligently with the Department of Health to provide their students with a ceremony as close to traditional as possible.
Principal Mike Torres and the Zillah District wanted to ensure a plan that met all criteria set by the Department of Health from the onset, so they devised a diploma distribution plan that was filmed for families to watch and a car parade.
Speeches were also delivered in a pre-recorded fashion. The ceremony was followed by a car parade that was filled with the smiles and joy of seniors celebrating a job well done.
Sunnyside Christian High School began their graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17, as Principal Dean Wagnaar personally delivers diplomas door to door for the 21 graduates.
Wagnaar confirmed that a virtual organization would be hosted through the Josten’s platform and shown on Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
