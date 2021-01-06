SUNNYSIDE — One of the areas where there was much to celebrate and also to mourn was high school athletics. With local teams battling into the districts and regional events, as expected local wrestling teams were top achievers.
SHS boys team finished second at Mat Classic. After proudly watching his seven wrestlers take their individual turns at the podium in receiving their medals, the moment they were all waiting for arrived as the entire Sunnyside squad gathered around coach George Paulus and celebrated their second place 4A team finish and magical Mat Classic XXXII experience.
SHS junior Eli Barajas (42-2) started off the final session with a dramatic 1-0 decision over Decatur sophomore Collin Jack (35-5) for the 106-pound state championship win. Defending state champion sophomore EJ Villanueva (38-4) faced off against Tahoma junior Yusief Lillie (36-2) in the 120 final. The previous year’s runner-up junior Andrew Macias (32-3) took on Curtis senior Aizayah Yacapin (34-1) in the 132-weight class. Both wrestlers battled to the end in their tough matches and brought home second-place finishes.
In addition to the three Grizzly finalists, junior Austin Villanueva and senior Fabian Ortega captured third-place medals, while freshman Alex Fernandez secured fourth and senior Alan Ochoa sixth, bringing the team total to 132 points – 5.5 ahead of Tahoma for second and 11 behind the unyielding Riverhawks.
“Our girls have to realize that their goals and aspirations just don’t happen during the weekend that the tournament is on, it takes a lot of preparation, self-discipline and sacrifice to give yourself the best shot,” Sunnyside head coach Dave Mendoza conveyed while he praised his four-member team’s Mat Region IV second place performance.
Junior Eliza Rodriguez (33-8) earned a third-place medal in the 100-pound with her win over Granger freshman Mia Zuniga (39-13) by major decision, 15-3.
The magic of sports can sometimes transcend the final score and when it does, a team’s purpose becomes bigger than the game itself – the Toppenish Wildcats experienced such a feeling as they celebrated their sixth place 2020 WIAA Class 2A Hardwood Classic trophy with an honored community of cheering fans Saturday morning.
“It went beyond basketball and I believe that,” senior Isaac Perez proudly affirmed as he departed the visitor’s locker room following their 63-58 game loss against the Black Hills Wolves March 7.
The win marked the wildcats best state finish since 1992.
