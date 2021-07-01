PULLMAN — The early-summer heat wave throughout the Pacific Northwest continues to create potentially dangerous conditions for pets, warn veterinarians at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Dogs and cats do not sweat like humans,” said Raelynn Farnsworth, interim director of WSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. “Instead, they pant and seek shade to eliminate excess heat.”
Farnsworth said in the heat, owners need to be cautious of hot pavement. “If it’s too hot to walk barefoot, it’s too hot for your pet’s feet.” She said to be especially sensitive to pets with special needs, including those that are old, overweight, or that have heart and lung disease. “Leave these animals at home and protected as much as possible,” she said.
It is illegal to leave any animal unattended in a motor vehicle or enclosed space. The animal could be harmed or killed by exposure to excessive heat, lack of ventilation, or lack of necessary water. In addition to potential fines, Washington state law also authorizes and protects animal control personnel and law enforcement officers who break into a vehicle or enclosed space to prevent harm to an animal. Egregious cases could result in animal cruelty charges.
A dehydrated or overheated pet may pant heavily, stagger, vomit, have diarrhea, seizures, or go into a coma. If you fear your pet may be experiencing any heat-related illness, WSU veterinarians urge you to seek immediate veterinary medical care.
