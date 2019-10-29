YAKIMA COUNTY — Voters thinking about getting their ballots filled out and returned, this is your reminder: ballots are due before 8 p.m., next Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ballots can be dropped off at designated ballot boxes throughout every community in the upper and lower valley, and at the county courthouse Auditor’s office or drop box in Yakima for Yakima County voters and in Prosser or Tri-Cities, for Benton County voters.
General Election voters in Yakima and Benton counties will be deciding council, port and school board races along with determining new facilities and offering advisory votes on issues already approved by the Washington State Legislature.
Yakima County has 119,121 voters currently registered; as of Friday, Oct. 25, 6.6 percent or 7,910 voters had returned their ballots. In Benton County, of the 114, 608 voters registered and eligible to vote, 5.3 percent or 6,127 had returned their ballot on Oct. 25.
Voters can find their local ballot drop off box by checking online at their county Auditor’s Office, Election Department site or by calling the same.
