YAKIMA — A rental assistance fair will take place on Wednesday, August 17 for those in need of assistance with past-due rent and utilities.
The Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair will take place at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S 7th St., from 3 to 8 p.m. and will provide help to those who need to submit a Yakima County Rental Assistance Program application. English and Spanish language assistance will be available.
The fair aims to remove barriers and increase access to rent and utility assistance funds for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the Yakima County Rental Assistance Program has distributed over $17M in rental assistance to over 4,000 households.
To expedite the application process, applicants are encouraged to bring the following documents to the event: lease and ledger, proof of income, utility bills, and eviction notices if applicable.
