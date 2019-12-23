GOLDENDALE — Rep. Gina Mosbrucker will host a series of public meetings in preparation for the 2020 State legislative session set to begin Jan. 13 in Olympia.
The Goldendale Republican is seeking citizens input about state government at any of the four Listening Tours she is holding across the 14th Legislative District.
The 14th District Listening Tours will be held at the following times and locations:
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 — 12 to 1 p.m. — Carson PUD — 1492 Wind River Highway, Carson.
3 to 4 p.m. — Dallesport Community Center — 136 6th Ave., Dallesport
6 to 7 p.m. — Quality Inn and Suites — 808 E. Simcoe Dr., Goldendale
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020-12 p.m. — 1 p.m. — Starbucks Coffee – 5906 Summitview Ave., Yakima
The 2020 legislative session begins Jan. 13 and is scheduled for 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.