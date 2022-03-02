State Rep. Jeremie Dufault (R-Selah) has announced he will not seek re-election this year. The two-term Republican member of the Washington State House of Representatives said his decision was based on family concerns.
Dufault’s home in Selah will not be in the 15th District next year due to recent legislative boundary changes, which places him in the 14th District. In order to run for a third term in the 15th District, Dufault would be required to move.
“I would like to continue to serve my Yakima County constituents,” said Dufault. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to do that unless I move my three young children to a new home and a new school district. I decided that is not the best thing for my family right now.
“It has been an honor to serve the Yakima Valley in the state legislature. I am grateful to my friends and neighbors for the opportunity.”
He will complete the rest of his two-year term, which ends in January 2023.
