WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) announced on Thursday, May 2, that Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) will serve as the new co-chair for the Congressional Wine Caucus.
As grape growers, both Newhouse and Thompson will lead the bicameral and bipartisan organization for the 116th Congress. They will continue to guide the group’s mission of advocacy and education in order to support the nation’s thriving wine community from the vineyard to the glass.
“I am proud to represent the flourishing, high-quality wine region of Central Washington, and I am honored to join my friend and colleague Rep. Mike Thompson to serve as the first co-chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus from Washington State,” Newhouse said from a statement issued by his office.
The new caucus co-chair added, “Mike truly understands the priorities and concerns of the wine community, and I look forward to working with him ensure that our nation’s wine industry — from wine grape growers to winemakers and sellers — can continue to thrive and grow.”
Newhouse’s vast experience in Central Washington agriculture will support to strengthen the caucus as it pursues key industry priorities including the renewal of the Craft Beverage Modernization Act and opening up export markets.
In Washington State, there are nearly 1,000 wineries and more than 350 wine grape growers. With 14 unique AVAs across the state, Washington’s wine industry continues to grow and produce high-quality varieties that are enjoyed all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.