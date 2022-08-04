GRANDVIEW — Fred Hutch is teaming up with Jennifer Nagle-Santjer a science teacher in Grandview as part of their Science Education Partnership (SEP) program.
Santjer completed her degree in secondary biology at Seattle university and had 8 years of prior teaching experience before joining the Grandview school district in 2016.
The SEP program allows for teachers and scientist to learn from each other and work together in designing a research experience tailored to the teachers’ interest. Some previous research topics were protein structure, yeast genetics and fruit fly development.
Teachers in this program are chosen by the mentors in the spring to work together over the summer on their research topic. This arrangement often leads to partnerships that extend beyond the summer session, including classroom visits by the scientists during the school year.
After the summer sessions teachers are given full access to SEP’s kit loan program, though Fred Hutch does offer SEP curriculum to all teachers on fredhutch.org with topics such as DNA exonerations, race, racism and genetics and Immunotherapy
Fred Hutch started the SEP program in 1991 and has since partnered with over 580 secondary school teachers in Washington state.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
