SUNNYSIDE — Gregory Avenue resident Doug Shannon saw the letters on the fence near a local dentist office and wondered why the graffiti hadn’t been covered.
“It’s been there for several days,” Shannon said.
Several factors are making it more difficult to get the gang marking covered up, according to Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey.
The cold weather and the moisture in the air is making it more difficult to paint over the vandalism,” he explained.
Bailey said the department has relied on the city code enforcement officer to cover the graffiti when needed, hasn’t been available.
“There has been an increase in street tags and gang graffiti throughout the city,” Bailey noted.
Road signs sides, public benches on the pathway and in the North Avenue area have been hardest hit, he added. “13th Street has also been hit hard,” he commented.
Bailey couldn’t say if the increase in graffiti was related to a similar increase in robberies reported in the area.
Bailey commented on a robbery at the TW Market on Tacoma Avenue, which occurred Sunday, Dec. 8. “While no weapon was shown, there was the threat of one. We have no description of the suspect, but we know he got away with $120,” Bailey remarked.
“We still want people to call us when they see tagging, or unusual activity,” he said.
Residents are asked to call 509-836-6200 if they suspect illegal activity.
