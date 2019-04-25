SUNNYSIDE — The City Council is one step closer to deciding if retail marijuana shops can open in Sunnyside.
A vote may take place May 13.
This past Monday, a public hearing resulted in an amendment to hours during which stores can sell marijuana products, and the City Council held out in deciding if buffer zones added by the Planning Commission will remain in place.
The hours were changed to more closely align with state regulations. Instead of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Councilman John Henry moved to change the hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Why are we setting businesses up to fail?” he questioned before making a motion for the amendment.
He also questioned the location criteria contained in the ordinance draft. The Planning Commission added a 1,000 buffer surrounding churches and residential zones.
“We have a store… a state-of-the-art store… let’s not zone it out,” Henry said. “It’s in the porn zone.”
Councilman Ron Stremler reminded Henry the ordinance is for any retail marijuana operation, “This is for any and all… let’s not draft it for just one.”
Henry feels the additional buffer requirements is a “blanket” buffer and would keep marijuana retailers from being able to operate in the city.
A map, showing how the additional buffer areas would impact properties acceptable, was not yet available.
City Manager Martin Casey said the city is waiting for a map from Yakima County GIS that would accurately show the impacts.
Councilman Jim Restucci agreed with Henry, stating he also believes the added restrictions serve as a blanket. He’d like to see a map before a decision can be made.
Henry made a motion to have the three added restrictions stricken from the ordinance, leaving the buffer zones surrounding schools, playgrounds, recreation centers, child care centers, public parks, public transit centers, libraries and arcades in place. Those eight types of locations are state required.
However, there wasn’t a second on the motion.
A map is expected to be ready for the City Council to review at the May 13 meeting, Casey said.
Henry continued to express his concerns, stating he’d like to see the map’s impact on marijuana production operations, but was reminded by Casey the City Council in 2015 placed a ban on production and processing, as well as retail operations.
The Planning Commission was directed to look at the “narrow scope” of an ordinance for retail operations only, he said.
The City Council approved the amendment for the sales of marijuana products by a vote of 4-2 with Council members Craig Hicks and Dean Broersma dissenting. Henry, Stremler, Restucci and Mayor Julia Hart approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.