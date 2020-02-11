YAKIMA — Questions about retirement, health, veteran issues and tax filing are a few of the topics to be addressed at the Fourth Congressional District’s 2020 senior symposium for senior citizens and veterans.
The free event will take place Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Harman Senior Center, 101 North 65th Ave., Yakima.
A health and benefits panel will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 10 a.m. tax and ID theft group with the veteran assembly at 11 a.m. A discussion group session will commence 30-minutes later.
In addition, staff and volunteers will be on hand to interview individuals for inclusion in the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. Those interested in arranging for an interview at the event, can call 509-452-3243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.