GRANDVIEW — Gaylord Brewer, who will celebrate his 80th birthday in early November, has extra time on his hands since resigning from City Council position 4 as of Aug. 1.
For the first time during any of his five terms, he isn’t attending the regular Tuesday night meetings – now being held via Zoom since the ban on in-person public meetings due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do miss having the public comments. It’s like no one is watching what we are doing,” Brewer commented Friday, Aug. 21 from his Birch Avenue home.
“We’ll miss Gay too,” Mayor Gloria Mendoza acknowledged. “He is very passionate about Grandview.”
Now the search is on for his replacement. “We have received calls from several people who have expressed interest in the position,” Mendoza noted.
“We’re still accepting applications at city hall,” the mayor said.
The applications will be reviewed before selection is made at the Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting.
In his July 28 resignation letter, the dedicated councilman thanked the present and past councils with whom he had worked, as well as the different mayors and city supervisors.
“I would have preferred to finish my current term, allowing voters to choose my replacement, but physical and mental health is of more importance to me and my family,” he wrote noting he had just been re-elected to his fifth four-year term.
“I really enjoyed working on the council,” Brewer remarked.
Brewer has been an active volunteer since the early 1960s with city fire department fireman and the Yakima County Fire Department. After helping build a park, Brewer was appointed to the city parks commission. His other leadership positions included the civil service commission, the public works and public safety committees, as well as serving as Mayor pro tem.
He is sure that his favorite city projects were of great value to his hometown.
“I’m proud of the work we did; the addition of a new fairground, a community college campus, the new fire station, the new parks and recreation location, and locating the National Guard Armory,” Brewer noted.
Since turning in his city hall key, Brewer spends a lot of time relaxing, observing the antics of the many variety of native birds taking advantage of the well-supplied bird feeders in the Brewers’ front yard. He enjoys playing the couple’s dogs, “…although (wife) Peggy gives them their walks.”
He is also anticipating back surgery in the near future. “I’d like to get out and go fishing and maybe golf some,” he said of his two favorite pastimes.
