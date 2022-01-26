Astria Health announced that Director of Quality, Rhonda Wellner, recently received her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management degree, as well as the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality designation.
“This is an incredible achievement and we’re really proud of Ms. Wellner for her dedication, diligence and drive,” said Brian Gibbons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astria Health and Astria Sunnyside Hospital. “Both of these achievements distinguish her skillset and showcase her knowledge of healthcare quality practices and competencies, as well as, in nursing.”
Wellner joined Astria Health in June 2005 as a Nurse Tech II while working toward her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Washington State University.
In 2012, she began serving in Quality leadership and is currently serving as the Astria Health System Director of Quality. In this role, she is responsible for the administrative development and management of programs and activities related to quality, risk, and infection prevention.
“I’m proud I was able to persevere while working full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wellner said. “Looking back, I’m glad I registered for classes in December 2019 and started January 1, 2020, before knowing what we would endure with the SARS CoV-2019 virus.”
“Nursing was a calling,” Wellner said. “Becoming a nurse was a way I could give to others the amazing healthcare I received.”
