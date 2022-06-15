Robotic surgery is up and running

Astria Hospital in Sunnyside has launched their robotic surgery program spearheaded by General and Thoracic surgeon Dr. Ernesto Dizon who performed the first surgery with the system on Monday, June 6.
The Da Vinci XI system arrived at the hospital on March 31. This surgical system allows for the surgeon’s hand movements to be translated from a console and gives them a wider range of motion. The system is attached to two consoles as well as monitors which creates a teaching environment and allows for other surgeons to watch the procedures.
The initial surgeries that they will be focusing on are gallbladder repairs, hernia repairs, and colon resections. Though they will later be branching out to different surgeries in specialties such as neurology, gynecology, and thoracic.
“We will do Safe Robotic surgeries,” Dr. Dizon stated. “It doesn’t mean that just because we have the robot we will do some crazy procedures, we’re going to do bread and butter.”
Dr. Dizon is a double board-certified surgeon in General and thoracic with 16 years of experience in minimally invasive and non-invasive procedure.
Minimally invasive surgeries are often done with miniature cameras and tiny fiber optics flashlights. The Da Vinci machine will allow for more precise cuts and lowers the chance of having to switch to traditional open surgery.
Robotic-assisted surgery is focused on minimally invasive procedures. Incisions are made about two centimeters in lengths to allow the instruments entrance. These instruments are about 8mm in length and consist of a camera, scissors, scalpels or forceps.
Minimally invasive surgeries reduce the risk of blood loss, and infection as well as reducing pain and recovery time. The reduction in recovery time being one of the bigger benefits.
Though These operations may seem pricey they come at no extra cost to the patient. It also cuts the extensive need for pain medication and allows patients to return to work in less time.
Dr. Dizon is currently Accepting new patients in Robotic-assisted surgery stating that “All you have to do is see me in the clinic, and if it’s something that I can do Safely and efficiently here in the hospital with our robot, we’ll do it.”
