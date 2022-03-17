YAKIMA — FIRST Washington is excited to announce its return to in-person events at the FIRST Robotics District Competition at the SunDome this weekend, March 18 and 19.
FIRST Washington Robotics teams, ranging in age from 6-18, will gather from around Central Washington to showcase the robots they have designed, programmed and built in order to compete in pits on the floor of the SunDome. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
Under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of students play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team “brand,” and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community. Teams may also qualify for the FIRST Championship Event next month at Eastern Washington University.
FIRST Washington is proud to empower the youth of Central Washington with crucial robotics, engineering, and computer science skills, as well as providing them training in public speaking, advocacy and business management. FIRST Washington is preparing a well-rounded student for the future of Washington State.
Admission is free and open to all ages. Free parking is also available.
