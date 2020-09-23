SUNNYSIDE — 18 to 24-year-old youths who are at risk of homelessness can now seek refuge at 610 McClain Dr. at The Young Adult Emergency Housing founded by Rod’s House out of Yakima – an organization dedicated to providing housing for youth in the Yakima.
The lack of safe housing for homeless individuals in Yakima County is apparent and Sunnyside is now home to a center that can cater to the needs of at-risk youth throughout Yakima Valley. The center is complete with four bedrooms with two beds in each room with a full en suite bathroom.
According to Rod’s House Interim Executive Director Lisa Wallace, the length of stay is 30 days, “…but if the young person is actively participating in case management and needs additional support to transition to positive stable housing, they may be granted an additional 30-day extension.”
Wallace added, “We will be facilitating individual therapy, support groups, life skills; anything necessary to address the unique needs of the young people staying with us at the Center.”
Program Manager Asuncion Marquez will be overseeing the facility as well, providing employment training, educational training, and of course, behavioral health guidance.
The 34-year-old was born and raised in Sunnyside and moved to Seattle after graduating from Sunnyside High School in 2005. He completed his collegiate career at the University of Washington in 2010.
Marquez has spent nearly nine years working with emergency housing on the west side of the state, specifically aiding with unaccompanied refugee minors and unaccompanied children.
His experience in the operations of a group home and emergency house setting will allow him to establish rules and policies “…to ensure the safety of both our personnel and also the safety of the young people we serve.”
The program director is excited to be back in his hometown and in charge of a program that’s new to Sunnyside. He exclaimed, “It’s just awesome to be able to have the experience and also allow these young people to have this opportunity make a difference in their life and get their life together, move forward and us being the catalyst of that is super important.”
Marquez believes through collaboration with the City of Sunnyside, Sunnyside School District and other non-profit organizations similar to Rod’s House, he can be able to find out the real numbers of youth facing homelessness in Sunnyside.
“So, we have an idea of exactly how many young adults are without homes. We have an idea, but we don’t have solid numbers,” Marquez explained.
He added, “Our best interest is always for the young people and making sure we’re providing a safe environment.”
To donate, to become a meal partner or to volunteer at The Young Adult Emergency Housing, contact Andy at andy@rodshouse.org or 509-834-7447.
Due to COVID-19, only new items can be accepted. Such items include new underwear, bras, socks, and hygiene items (soap bars, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, lotion, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products).
